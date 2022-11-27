Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $205.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.89.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $304.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

