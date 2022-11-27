Cadence Bank Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,412 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after acquiring an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 31,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 73,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 104,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 106,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.40. 8,492,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,631,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

