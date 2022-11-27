Cadence Bank Buys 873 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRL. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.33. The stock had a trading volume of 132,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,144. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average is $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $139.90.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

