Cadence Bank Grows Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in NetEase by 645.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 157,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,145,000 after purchasing an additional 136,347 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in NetEase by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,998,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in NetEase by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTES. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $65.63. 994,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,075. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.37. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $114.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

