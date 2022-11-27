Cadence Bank Has $1.17 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cadence Bank trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $82.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,955. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

