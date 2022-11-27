Cadence Bank Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 191,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $102.49. 1,446,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,412. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

