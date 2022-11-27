Cadence Bank Has $2.60 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cadence Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 782,743 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

