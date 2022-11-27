Cadence Bank Sells 10,212 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cadence Bank lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 2.9% of Cadence Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $19,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. 1,455,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,434. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.