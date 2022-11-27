Cadence Bank Sells 383 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cadence Bank trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

EOG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,899. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.