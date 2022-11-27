Cadence Bank Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cadence Bank lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.2% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after buying an additional 55,413 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $606,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.9% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $79.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,698. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.