Cadence Bank Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cadence Bank lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,464,000 after buying an additional 119,608 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $8.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $453.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.86 and a 200-day moving average of $440.63. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.