Canadian General Investments, Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Canadian General Investments Price Performance

Canadian General Investments stock opened at C$34.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.65. Canadian General Investments has a one year low of C$28.21 and a one year high of C$45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market cap of C$719.29 million and a PE ratio of 2.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Canadian General Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

