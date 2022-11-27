Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Canadian General Investments Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE CGI opened at C$34.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. Canadian General Investments has a 12 month low of C$28.21 and a 12 month high of C$45.00. The stock has a market cap of C$719.29 million and a PE ratio of 2.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale cut Canadian General Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

