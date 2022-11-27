Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.54. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

