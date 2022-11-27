Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OFSTF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Carbon Streaming from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OFSTF opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Carbon Streaming has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of -67.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Carbon Streaming ( OTCMKTS:OFSTF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Carbon Streaming will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

