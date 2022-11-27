Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OFSTF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Carbon Streaming from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Carbon Streaming Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OFSTF opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Carbon Streaming has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of -67.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.
About Carbon Streaming
Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carbon Streaming (OFSTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.