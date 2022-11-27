Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$8.47 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.65 and a 1-year high of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.01.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

In other Cardinal Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total value of C$36,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,145,641.35.

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.