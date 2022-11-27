CBET Token (CBET) Price Tops $0.0000

CBET Token (CBET) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 27th. CBET Token has a total market cap of $87.47 million and approximately $1,613.96 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CBET Token Token Profile

CBET Token’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

