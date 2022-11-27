CBET Token (CBET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,613.96

CBET Token (CBET) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CBET Token has a total market capitalization of $93.57 million and $1,613.96 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CBET Token has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CBET Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.09 or 0.07798077 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00492872 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.31 or 0.29978809 BTC.

CBET Token Token Profile

CBET Token was first traded on July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBET Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.