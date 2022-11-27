CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0961

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0961 or 0.00000581 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $77.39 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09588161 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $5,350,503.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

