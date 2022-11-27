Celo Dollar Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $44.65 million and approximately $713,023.03 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,976,894 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

