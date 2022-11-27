Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Centogene Stock Performance

CNTG opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Centogene has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

