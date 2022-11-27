Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 2.2% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $205,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $390.11. The stock had a trading volume of 444,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $693.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.59 and its 200 day moving average is $418.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

