ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

CCXI stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 360.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 208.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

