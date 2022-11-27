Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Purchased by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,444 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for approximately 3.3% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $132,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 103.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 502.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 53.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 45,336 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.74. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

