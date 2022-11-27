Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKF opened at $21.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.62. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00.
