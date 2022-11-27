Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKF opened at $21.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.62. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

