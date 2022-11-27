Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,682,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,740 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Chevron worth $243,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,097 shares of company stock worth $22,971,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

CVX stock opened at $183.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.85.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

