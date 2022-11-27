CICC Research Begins Coverage on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

