Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $456.27 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $414.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

