Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

