Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.50 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $737.64 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,149.70 or 0.07009174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

