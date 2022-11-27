Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Colliers International Group worth $26,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.86.

CIGI stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $94.70. 13,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average of $108.60.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

