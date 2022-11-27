Cosmos Price Reaches $10.20 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $10.20 or 0.00061576 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.92 billion and $65.88 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00079561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000297 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

