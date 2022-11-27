Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.15.
COUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coursera to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $132,356.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $132,356.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,752 shares in the company, valued at $768,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $258,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,437 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.35.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
