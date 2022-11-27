Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) a $10.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $10.50 target price on Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

Grosvenor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Grosvenor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Further Reading

