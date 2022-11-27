Credit Suisse Group Raises Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $31.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $35.32 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,405.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

