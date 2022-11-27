Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$11.50” Price Target for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.08.

OWL opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

