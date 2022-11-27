Credit Suisse Group Trims Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Target Price to $3.30

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $3.30 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYH. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Community Health Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.13.

CYH opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 329.5% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 2,090,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 1,603,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 558.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,122 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,295,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,891,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,327 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

