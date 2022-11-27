Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Cap Achieves $79.24 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $79.24 million and approximately $53,785.09 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00015145 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.34 or 0.07862944 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00492316 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.79 or 0.29945015 BTC.
Crypto.com Coin Profile
Crypto.com Coin launched on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars.
