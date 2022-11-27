CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,857.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.