CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
CSGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.
CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International
CSG Systems International Company Profile
CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.