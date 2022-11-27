CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. CTO Realty Growth makes up approximately 0.6% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 282,253 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CTO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 65,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,592. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $384.65 million, a PE ratio of 115.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 860.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,900 shares of company stock worth $537,832. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.