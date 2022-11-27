Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,594,000 after purchasing an additional 106,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $250.42 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.