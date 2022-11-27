CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

