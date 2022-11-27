CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.