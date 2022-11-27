DA Davidson Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $136.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DKS. Bank of America upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.16.

DKS opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $130.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

