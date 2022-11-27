Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives $41.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Separately, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Daimler Truck from €36.00 ($36.73) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Daimler Truck Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

