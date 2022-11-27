Decentralized Social Trading 4% Lower This Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $9.08 or 0.00054830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $95.61 million and approximately $124,693.28 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

