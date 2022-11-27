DeepOnion 24 Hour Volume Hits $54.14 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $54.14 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00122921 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00232824 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049163 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00061355 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,761,426 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

