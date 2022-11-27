Dero Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00023409 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $49.41 million and $132,214.03 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,153.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00449393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00026229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00115722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00828310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00664990 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00242340 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,065,664 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

