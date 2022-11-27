Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €33.77 ($34.46) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.13. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

