Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target to $20.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AU. Investec lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AU opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
