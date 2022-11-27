Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target to $20.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AU. Investec lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AngloGold Ashanti

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

